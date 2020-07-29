Lamar Utility Board Conducts General Meeting
Russ Baldwin | Jul 29, 2020
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, briefed Lamar Utility Board members on wind turbine power generated for the first half of 2020 during its July 28th meeting.
The three turbines have generated about 70.59% more power in 2020 then they did for the same period in 2019, he stated. The three generated 6,860.58 megawatt hours of electricity at an average capacity factor of 34.44%. The T-2 tower outproduced the other two towers which the one in Springfield, which, historically, has outperformed all the others, produced about 26.11% higher in the same time frame with an average capacity factor of 49.77%. Last year, turbines one and three were offline for three months due to a transformer failure. Hourieh noted that there is more usable wind flow in the Springfield area which also contributes to a higher performance.
The board noted purchase orders in the amount of $50,276.26, of which $37,948.16 required approval. Total bills for this July period were $1,116,298.61 of which the monthly estimated ARPA power purchase was $1,012,496.29.
The June 2020 financial report indicated cash is down $58,814 from May and accounts receivable increased by $199,606. The total operating revenue for June is $1,286,566 against costs of $1,265,700 for gross operating income of $20,866.
When compared to 2019, revenues from retail sales are up approximately 5% or $287,276 and overall operating expenses are up 6% or $326,325 for a net loss of $527,657 for the year.
Hourieh also noted during the prior meeting, a rate study review will be held during the August 11th meeting.
