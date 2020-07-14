Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Gains Continue
Russ Baldwin | Jul 14, 2020 | Comments 0
Sales tax revenue remains health for the City of Lamar as the May Sales and Use Tax report shows a 10.61% climb over last year for a $30,812 gain with Use Tax revenues up 26.35% and Total Sales and Use Tax collections up 11.50% for a gain of $35,782. Total collections for May 2020 were at $346,984.02 compared to $311,201.44 for the previous year.
Year to date collections are also performing well into the summer season. City Sales Tax revenues were up 8.41% for an improvement of $143,013 over the previous year and Total Sales and Use Tax revenues are up 7.06% for a gain of $131,591 over the year before. Collections for 2020 are at $1,996,430.50 compared to 2019 at $1,864.838.84.
The year to year comparison for retail sales tax revenue shows a comparable improvement between 2018 and 2020, although there was a decrease in Apparel and Department Stores as well as Restaurants comparing 2019 to 2020 for this time period. There was an increase in Building Materials, Grocery Stores and Liquor sales.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts Vehicle Repair
|76,076
|74,918
|
76,478
|
Building Materials
|107,785
|64,294
|73,069
|Apparel & Dept Stores
|572,024
|661,167
|
648,355
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|107,506
|91,361
|91,980
|All Business/Electricity
|156,266
|99,697
|
98,888
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|12,519
|10,884
|10,260
|Grocery Stores
|133,688
|130,809
|
156,416
|
Hotels/Motels
|67,467
|64,903
|63,950
|Liquor Sales
|53,413
|49,093
|
54,682
|
Manufacturing
|5,888
|7,780
|11,363
|Restaurants
|175,029
|184,073
|
176,77
|
Other Retail-All Other
|384,407
|375,179
|
398,123
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release • Utilities
