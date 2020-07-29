Lamar Community College Announces Fall 2020 Safe Return to Campus Plan
(Lamar, COLO.) – Administrators at Lamar Community College (LCC) announced the college’s fall semester Safe Return to Campus plan this week, while encouraging all faculty, staff, and students to join them in continuing to follow local and state health department suggestions to diminish the spread of COVID-19.
“We are excited to welcome students back to campus this fall when we start our phased move-in for Residence Hall students on August 17 and start classes on August 24,” said Dr. Linda Lujan, LCC President. “As we continue to monitor current conditions and plan for the safety and well-being of students, employees, and our communities, we would like to share the details about our preferred plan for a Safe Return to Campus. We know these plans can change and we encourage everyone to work with us as we adapt and adjust in order to ensure the best learning, living, and working environment possible.”
LCC’s plan also reminds everyone that cooperation and understanding will assist the college in maintaining its goal of having students safely attending classes, living in residence halls, and participating in activities and events.
For more information and to read the full LCC Safe Return to Campus Plan, visit https://www.lamarcc.edu/coronavirus-information/.
