Donna J. Eckert…April 16, 1935 – July 20, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 21, 2020 | Comments 0
A private family celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Donna J. Eckert will be held at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Holly United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Per Donna’s request there will be no visitation.
Donna was born on April 16, 1935 at Lamar, Colorado to Arthur Robert and Hazel Marie (Moss) Mayhew and passed away on July 20, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 85.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Charley” Eckert, her parents and her siblings, Betty Joyce McGrath and Robert Arthur Mayhew.
Donna is survived by her children, Jeanna (Tress) Langston of Lamar, Doug (Kim) Eckert of Lamar, David (Kimberly) Eckert of Aurora, CO and Melissa (Monty) Thompson of Lamar; nine grandchildren, Tye (Christy) Langston, Dustin Langston, Brennan (Chris) Brands, Josh (Niki) Eckert, Jordan (Cody) Myers, Jeremy Lambeth, Bryan Eckert, Dalton (Savannah) Bray and Garrett Thompson. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, her sister, Sharon Kay Mayhew-Schuetz as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or the Lamar United Methodist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolence please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: