Damien I. Sena…August 18, 1981 – July 24, 2020
A graveside memorial service for Lamar resident, Damien I. Sena, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday July 31, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar with Cody Petersen of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Visitation for Damien will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Damien was born on August 18, 1981 in Lamar, CO to Kevin Stuart and Margaret Sena and departed this life on Friday July 24, 2020 in Lakewood, CO at the age of 38.
Damien was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa – Tony Dobos; his maternal grandpa – Roger Sena and by two uncles – Jesse and Joe Sena.
Damien is survived by five children – Kenyon Sena; Brooklyn Sena; Kaliah Sena; Aubrey Sena and August Sena all of Lamar; by his mother – Margie (Jaime) Sena-White; father – Kevin Stuart; Maternal grandparents – Mary (Ruben) Hernandez; paternal grandmother – Barbara Stuart; by his siblings – Navin (Rachelle) Sena; Malissa Arguello; Hayden Arguello; Samantha Arguello; Shadow Wollert all of Lamar and Cassie (Jason) Kubler of Merkel, TX; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives to include is Aunt Rhonda (Dan) Osborn-Buchholtz; Aunt Alice (Larry) Sandoval; Uncle Ruben Hernandez, Jr.; and Uncle David (DeAnna) Sena, and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Damien Sena Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
