CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION WEEK ENDING JULY 19, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 21, 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Winter wheat harvest neared completion in several eastern counties last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Statewide, winter wheat harvested was 92 percent complete, compared to 53 percent last year and 73 percent on average. In northwestern counties, harvest of hay progressed quickly due to dwindling irrigation water supplies and therefore cessation of irrigation. Regrowth has been limited on pastures due to lack of moisture.
Northeastern counties experienced another hot and windy week, depleting soil moisture and worsening pasture and range conditions. Rangeland fires due to lightning were observed. County reports noted native grass was dormant in areas and livestock producers continued to provide supplemental feed. Heavier culling and sale of livestock in the area was noted.
Winter wheat harvest continued and some adverse yields were reported due to wheat stem sawfly damage, dry conditions, and earlier freeze damage. East central counties received limited, isolated moisture in areas last week.
Pasture conditions continued to decline and concerns were high for the ability of spring crops to mature normally and produce grain without more moisture.
A report from Kiowa county noted emergency grazing of CRP was being implemented. In the San Luis Valley, monsoonal moisture brought scattered precipitation to the area.
In southeastern counties, isolated rain brought moisture to a few areas. Moisture was very beneficial for native grass growth in pastures, but more is needed.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 23 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 51 percent average and 49 percent light. Cattle death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light.
