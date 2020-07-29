COVID-19 Community Test Site LOCATION CHANGE
Russ Baldwin | Jul 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County Public Health and Environment (PCPHE) is proud to partner with Prowers Medical Center and High Plains Community Health Center (HPCHC) to continue to provide a COVID-19 community testing site in our area.
A person should call their healthcare provider if they have any of the following symptoms: Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
All patients are advised to stay home until PCPHE contacts them with their test results.
Effective Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the community testing process will be performed at Prowers Medical Center in a drive thru setting between the hours of 8am and 10am, Tuesday through Thursday. To enhance the efficiency of the scheduling process, an order from the patient’s primary care provider (PCP) must be received in advance by PCPHE.
An appointment must be scheduled through PCPHE prior to the patient’s arrival at the community testing site.
No walk-in testing will be available through the community testing site.
Please call PCPHE with any questions at 719-336-8721, Monday through Friday 8am to noon and 1-5pm.
