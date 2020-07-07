Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Week Ending July 5, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 07, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Winter wheat harvest advanced quickly in eastern counties last week where conditions allowed, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Statewide, winter wheat harvested was 36 percent complete, compared to 7 percent last year and 20 percent on average. In northeastern counties, severe weather delivered isolated moisture and hail in areas. Throughout the district, dry and hot conditions continued to reduce soil moisture supplies. Crop stress due to lack of moisture was also observed.
Winter wheat harvest began in some localities and concerns due to low test weights and protein content were noted. Reports also noted damage to rangeland from large numbers of grasshoppers. East central counties received good moisture in areas and the rain was enough to briefly stop wheat harvest in some localities. Overall, conditions remained very dry and pasture condition declined in areas that have not received moisture.
In southwestern counties, crops were advancing quickly but minimal moisture was received last week. In the San Luis Valley, isolated moisture was received but did not amount to much.
Potatoes and barley were notably in good condition, but pasture and rangeland condition was deteriorating due to lack of moisture. Reports noted some irrigation ditches were turned off earlier than normal. Low temperatures were reported the morning of July 1, causing concern for light frost damage.
In southeastern counties, good moisture was received in areas. Isolated and damaging hail was also reported. Storm events were significant enough to stall alfalfa and wheat harvest in areas.
Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 19 percent short, 76 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 65 percent average and 35 percent light. Cattle death loss was 78 percent average and 22 percent light.
