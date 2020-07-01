City of Lamar Firework Guidelines
The day of our great nations independence is almost upon us! With this we would like to recap what fireworks are permissible (and what are not). Please keep in mind, if you purchase fireworks over state lines, bring them back and fire them, you may be violating state statutes and city ordinances. Here is the list of Permissible and Unlawful fireworks for use in the City Limits of Lamar. A good rule of thumb is if it goes up in the air or makes a boom/bang it is illegal. Please keep in mind this is a list for in the City Limits of Lamar.
Unlawful fireworks:
• Bottle rockets
• Firecrackers of any type
• Mortars
• Roman candles
Legal fireworks:
• Fountains
• Ground spinners
• Smoke Bombs
• Sparklers
• Small cars/tanks with pyrotechnical fireworks
“Trick noise makers” are also legal:
• Snaps (small paper wads that are thrown on the ground)
• Champagne poppers (pull string and they launch colored paper)
• Pull string poppers (small 2” paper tube with a string from each end)”
Fireworks show is still scheduled for July 4, 2020 around 9:15pm. Please practice social distancing as defined by the Colorado Department of Public Health as well as Prowers County Public Health. Keep in mind that our fireworks are seen for several miles and that we have the advantage in our flat part of the country to spread out.
