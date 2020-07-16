Christine L. Schmelzer…January 9, 1952 – July 15, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 16, 2020 | Comments 0
A memorial service for Lamar, Colorado resident, Christine L. Schmelzer will be held at a later date.
Per Christine’s request cremation will take place.
Christine was born on January 9, 1952 at Juno, Alaska to Percy Leroy and Jeanne (Bowden) Schmelzer and passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 68.
She is preceded in death by her son, Lucien Juwan Helmick and her father Percy “Perk” Schmelzer.
Christine is survived by her mother, Jeanne Bowden Schmelzer of Ft. Collins, CO; brother, Paul (Rebecca Atkinson) Schmelzer of Hasty, sister, Carol Schmelzer of Ft. Collins, CO, niece Jeanne (Jodus) Schmelzer-Barth of Holly, CO and nephew Luke Schmelzer of Hasty.
