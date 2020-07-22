Bruce A. Webster…September 20, 1956 – July 22, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 22, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside funeral service for Wiley resident, Bruce A. Webster, will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, CO with John Sykes officiating.
Visitation for Bruce will be held from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Bruce was born on September 20, 1956 in Mansfield, Ohio to Wayne M. Webster and Doris J. Moon-Webster and departed this life on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at his home in Wiley at the age of 63.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and by one brother – Gary Webster.
Bruce is survived by two brothers – Greg (Alicia) Webster of Petoskey, MI and Paul (Myrna) Webster of Missouri City, TX; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends to include his Ports to Plains Family.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Visitation and funeral services for Bruce A. Webster are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: