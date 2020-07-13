Birth Announcements: Reinhardt – Pope – Cruz
Russ Baldwin | Jul 13, 2020 | Comments 0
Matthew and Shea Reinhardt of Wiley, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Eldon Steele Reinhardt at 9:02pm at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, July 10, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Eldon weighed eight pounds and thirteen ounces and was 21 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Lylah, Royce, Nora and Mabel. Grandparents: Dave and Julie Esgar of Wiley and Ron and Mary Reinhardt of La Jara.
Andrea Romero Cruz of Granada, Colorado announce the birth of her son, Jose Mateo Ruiz Romero at 8:15am at Prowers Medical Center on June 29, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Jose weighed six pounds and fifteen ounces and was 18 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Matias Guadalupe Ruiz Romero. Grandparents: Claudia Cruz, Andrea Romero, Angelica Beltran and Rose Ruiz.
Joshua Bower and Shelby Pope of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Jacquilyn Darlene Bower at 8:08am at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, July 6, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Jacquilyn weighed eight pounds and twelve ounces and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Tyreese, Chandler and Regan Pope. Grandparents: Debbie (Paul) Cornelius, Michael (Nikki) Bower and Kellie Dewey.
Filed Under: Births
