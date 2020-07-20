Birth Announcements: Harrington-/-Pacheco-/- Romero
Theresa-Marie Snyder and Hunter Harrington of Eads, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Aspen Jade Harrington at 4:49am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, July 17, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Aspen weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Charity Graham, Darian Epper, (parents of Theresa Snyder).
Jackeline Sanchez and Juan Pacheco of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter Mayeli Mia Pacheco at 7:59am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Mayeli weighed six pounds and 13 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Andrew, Armando, Anthoni, Marisol, Anahi Pacheco and Daisy Sanchez. Grandparents: Maria Casarez, Giberto Garcia, Blanca Zapata.
Deborah DiBiasio and Manuel Romero of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Havok, Justin Rey Romero at 8:56am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, July 17, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Havok weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 18 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Elijah Lanckriet and Trinity Williamson. Grandparents: Anne DiBiasio, Pedro Navarrette, Tina Schneider and Donald Romero.
