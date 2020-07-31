Bill Wishard…August 31, 1930 – July 29, 2020
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Bill Wishard will be held at 11:00AM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Barber Ranch located at 27007 County Road U, Hasty, Colorado 81044 with David Barber officiating.
Due to the Covid there will be no reception following the graveside service. Per Bill’s request there will be no visitation.
Bill was born on August 31, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Frank Wishard and Myrtle “Peg” Hammons and passed away on July 29, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 89.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Peg and step-father, Erv Hoffman; his father and his brother Larry Hoffman.
Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Donna Wishard of the family home in Lamar, children, Vicky (David) Barber of Hasty, CO, Debbie (Raybon) Steed of MO, Teresa (Derrell) Stimpson of AR and Lisa (Mike) Steed of Hasty, CO and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Sue (Eddie) Elliott and Barbie (Greg) Campbell both of Denver, CO and his hunting buddy Bill (Patti) Emick of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and by all those who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
