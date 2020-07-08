33 Cases in Prowers County-COVID WEEKLY UPDATE-PCPHE-July 8, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Out case positivity rate is approximately 5.5% at this time. More than 600 tests have been done.
Of the 33 cases in Prowers County, six are under 10 years of age, three are from 10 to 19 years, four are from 20-29, three from 30-39, seven each for 40-49 and 50-59 and one each for 60-69, 70-79 and 80 plus. There have been only two hospitalizations and no deaths reported for Prowers County to this date.
*As of 07/08/2020 6:00 AM
OUTBREAKS: Total Outbreaks: 1 McDonalds Lamar, 8 cases. NO customers have been linked to this outbreak.
NEWS AND UPDATES:
- We do not currently qualify for Protect Our Neighbors. Planning and work to move toward this next step is underway so that we can apply when we are ready. More information can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/
- Many out of town visitors will be here this weekend for softball. Please be cautious and safe. Most of our new cases are due to gatherings among families and friends. Outdoor activities are safest and social distancing and mask wearing prevent transmission.
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others.
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call your healthcare provider. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. Call 911.
- Call PCPHE with any questions at 336-8721
Filed Under: County • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release
About the Author: