Prowers County Public Health & Environment COVID Up-Date
Russ Baldwin | Jun 03, 2020 | Comments 0
Statistics received from the Prowers County Public Health & Environment Department show that as of Wednesday, June 3, 2020 there have been a total of 15 cases of coronavirus in Prowers County, two more than the week prior. Only two cases have thus far, required hospitalization and there have been no deaths attributed to the pandemic in the county.
New information shows that of the 15 cases, four are still listed for youths under ten year of age. One each has been found in the 10-19 age bracket as well as only one listed in the 20-29 bracket. The two new cases are in the 40-49 and 50-59 age groupings. No changes are presented for the remaining three in the 60-69, 70-79 or 80 plus age brackets. Sixty to sixty-five percent of the Covid cases are female.
The County Health Department responded to a question regarding posting data for recovered cases. The reply is that there is no standard definition of ‘recovered’. People still may have lingering symptoms for some time.
With the posting of the county variance, sports leagues may resume and pools and playgrounds may open, with social distancing restrictions. In most cases, events must still have no more than ten persons attending.
Contact PCPHE with any questions at 719-336-8721.
