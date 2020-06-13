Prowers County Planning Commission Approves Subdivision Requests
Russ Baldwin | Jun 13, 2020
The Prowers County Planning Commission met in regular session Wednesday, June 10, 2020 and approved three subdivision requests, two as presented and one contingent on completion of a property survey and easements.
Gene Cruikshank, realtor, represented Steven R. and Stanley R. Wertz for subdivision exemptions; one, to subdivide 3.7 acres, with a residence, from existing property in A-1 Irrigated Land Zone District. A second allowed a subdivision on 6.1 acres of vacant land from the existing property, also in A-1 Irrigated Land Zone District. Both acreages are first subdivisions and have access to May Valley Water. The buyer for the second subdivision will need to install a septic system and purchase a tap for their water source. One property is located at NW ¼, Sec. 20-T22-R47, while the other is at NE ¼, Sec. 20-T22-R47.
The Planning Commission also ratified a telephone poll held on April 30, 2020, to approve the increase in the acreage requested to be subdivided by the Town of Granada, from 15 to 16.97 acres, to meet the 1/6 contiguity required for the annexation boundaries. This was required to enable the development of the packing company project initiated by Curtis Tempel.
The next Planning Commission meeting will be July 8th at 8am.
By Russ Baldwin
