Livestock Slaughter, June 2020- US Highlights
Russ Baldwin | Jun 27, 2020 | Comments 0
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 3.76 billion pounds in May, down 18 percent from the 4.57 billion pounds produced in May 2019.
Beef production, at 1.87 billion pounds, was 20 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.28 million head, down 23 percent from May 2019. The average live weight was up 51 pounds from the previous year, at 1,367 pounds.
Veal production totaled 5.2 million pounds, 18 percent below May a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 32,400 head, down 30 percent from May 2019. The average live weight was up 39 pounds from last year, at 274 pounds.
Pork production totaled 1.88 billion pounds, down 15 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 8.59 million head, down 17 percent from May 2019. The average live weight was up 7 pounds from the previous year, at 294 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.6 million pounds, was down 7 percent from May 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 195,300 head, 7 percent below last year. The average live weight was 129 pounds, up 1 pound from May a year ago.
January to May 2020 commercial red meat production was 22.0 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down 4 percent from last year, veal was down 11 percent, pork was up slightly from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 11 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
