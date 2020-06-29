LCC Ranks High in State Online Academic Achievements
Russ Baldwin | Jun 29, 2020 | Comments 0
LCC Ranked #1 Best 2-Year Online College in Colorado, #5 Best Online Community College in Colorado
(Lamar, COLO.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) is being recognized as one of the elite online colleges in Colorado. In January, it was ranked Colorado’s #1 Best 2-year Online College by Affordable Colleges Online, and recently ranked #5 Best Online Community College in Colorado by Guide to Online Schools.
“With the future of higher education and the economy more uncertain than ever, many students are rethinking the traditional model of a brick-and-mortar education and considering the benefits and safety of online degrees,” read a press release from Guide to Online Schools.
Online community colleges offer an affordable option for students who want to begin their education path at home and bypass the unpredictability of what the fall semester may bring. LCC is regionally accredited and is recommended as one of the most affordable online options in Colorado. Many associates degrees are available to be completed exclusively online including business, criminal justice, history and psychology.
Students who plan to pursue bachelor’s degrees may find that beginning with LCC’s online courses can alleviate the financial strain of a four-year, on-campus degree at a traditional university.
With an annual tuition of only $2,998, LCC leads in affordability when it comes to online classes in Colorado. Affordable Colleges Online awarded LCC a score of 100 based on performance in categories like affordability, amount and variety of online programs available, student-teacher ratio, financial aid, availability of academic and career counseling services, and availability of job placement services for students and graduates.
Guide to Online Schools ranked Colorado’s online degree options using factors such as retention rate, graduation rate, percentage of online enrollment data, and number of online associate degrees offered. LCC’s online degree options fulfill the Fully Online Status, which indicates all coursework can be completed while being “in-person” two weeks or less. This allows students to retain their current employment or attend to other personal responsibilities.
For more information about online learning at Lamar Community College, visit lamarcc.edu/academics/online-learning-2/.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • Consumer Issues • Education • Featured • Media Release
