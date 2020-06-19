Larry Paul Turley…January 5, 1952 – June 15, 2020
A graveside celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Larry Paul Turley will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Sunnyslope Cemetery with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 3:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Larry was born January 5, 1952 in Lamar Colorado to Jerry and Hazel (Idler) Turley. He resided on the family farm in Bristol, Colorado all his life and departed this life on June 15, 2020 at Holly Nursing Care Center at the age of 68.
Larry worked at various jobs throughout his life and was well loved in the community. One of the joys in his life was drinking coffee at the local truck stop and being able to visit with the many friends that he had made there.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Barbara Irene Turley and Mary Ilene Burns.
He is survived by his sister Kathy Hardin of Mead, CO and brother, John (Cathy) Turley of LaSalle, CO, 5 nieces, 3 nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
To make donations in lieu of flowers, we have set up a memorial fund thru Peacock Funeral Home for the local Cancer Society.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com. Services for Larry will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
