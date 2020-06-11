Lamar Main Street Construction Underway
Russ Baldwin | Jun 11, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – The City of Lamar is excited to announce the start of Phase II infrastructure improvements on South Main Street. The Waterline Project will replace the existing 70 year old water distribution system along Main Street/Highway 287. The waterline work will focus between Park and Cedar from June until the end of July. During the week of July 3rd, crews will work under the Fort Bent Canal. Residents will be notified prior to any water outages along with the anticipated duration of each outage.
The second phase of waterline work will begin August 1st and will affect the area from Savage Avenue South to Saddle Club Drive until the end of September. No work is planned at this same time from Cedar South to the Fort Bent Canal.
The City of Lamar appreciates the cooperation and understanding of residents as the City continues its mission to beautify and improve Main Street. Public Works can be reached at 719-336-2002 for any questions or comments.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • Transportation • Utilities
About the Author: