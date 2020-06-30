COVID Case at Lamar McDonald’s
Russ Baldwin | Jun 30, 2020 | Comments 0
PROWERS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT
PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION
06/30/2020 As of this morning, a second positive case of COVID-19 was resulted for an employee of McDonald’s in Lamar. The location has been closed for deep cleaning. They are cooperating with our ongoing investigation. No direct increased risk to the public has been determined at this time. If that information changes, we will issue an update.
Prowers County Public Health and Environment quarantines all close contacts (spent 15 or more minutes within 6 feet of someone). In outbreak situations we coordinate testing for all employees.
Please note that the recent increase in positive cases is associated with gatherings of family and friends. Please do your part to social distance, limit social gatherings, wear a face covering and wash your hands and stay home when you are not feeling well.
Our case count is now 21. Please stay tuned for our weekly update that will be out tomorrow (Wednesday)morning for more information.
