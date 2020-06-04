Bonnie M. Miller…April 14, 1931 – June 1, 2020
Bonnie Marie Miller, a long-time resident of Las Animas, Colorado passed away June 1, 2020 surrounded by family at Sharmar Village Care Center in Pueblo, Colorado.
She was born April 14, 1931 in Lamar, Colorado to Albert and Esther (Steinley) Rasmussen. She spent her early childhood in Greeley before moving with her parents to the Lamar area. In 1949, after a truly whirlwind courtship of four weeks, she wed Howard Daniel Miller in Durham, Kansas. They spent nearly 63 years together before his death was to separate them.
Bonnie had a passion for cooking and especially baking. She read recipe books like most people read a favorite novel. She leaves a legacy of her favorite recipes to be enjoyed by generations to come. Most memorable will always be her ice cream recipes which was a favorite of all who were lucky enough to partake. Bonnie appreciated music and song. Most people did not realize she had a beautiful singing voice. Her rendition of “You Are My Sunshine” was a favorite for the residents of Sharmar Village.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Miller; brother, Robert Rassmussen; great granddaughter, Rose Marie Ybarra; and niece, Wendy Eck.
She is survived by her children, Kent and Peg Miller of Las Animas Colorado, Jim and Rebecca Miller of Thornton Colorado, Debra and Scott Robinson of Rifle, Colorado, Kevin and Cheryl Miller of Las Animas, Colorado; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
Per Bonnie’s request cremation has taken place. Graveside service with a combined interment for Bonnie and Howard will be announced at a later date.
