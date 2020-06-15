Births: Vega-/-Visage–Munoz
Adilene Cruz and Aaron Vega of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Nina Marie Vega at 9:31am at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Nina weighed eight pounds and 13 ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Veronica and Florencia Cruz and Connie and Rumaldo Vega.
Dylon Visage and Amanda Case of Springfield, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Cyrus William Lee Visage at 9:54am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Cyrus weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Terri and Donald Wanek; Graylon and Diane Visage.
Andres and Vanessa Lopez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Aliciana Lopez Munoz at 10:55am at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, June 8, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Aliciana weighed eight pounds and eight ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Brother: Adan Munoz. Grandparents: Maternal-Rafael and Jessica Munoz, Kathy Munoz; Paternal-Olivia and Andres Lopez.
