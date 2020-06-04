Birth Announcements: Torres-/-Johnson-/-Ceja-/-Montalvo
Analiza and Domonick Torres of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Lazarus Zook Torres at 9am at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Lazarus weighed seven pounds and two ounces and was 18 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Danny Torres. Grandparents: Teresa and Luis Madrid, Debbie and Chuck Babcock-great grandparents.
Carl and Emily Johnson of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Rydell Glenn Johnson at 11:37pm at Prowers Medical Center on May 21, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Rydell weighed six pounds and fourteen ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Michael Isbell, Terry Fraser, Darrin and Ross Nielsen and Bart and Karyn Johnson.
Jose Garcia and Patricia Ceja of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Valentina at 8:04am at Prowers Medical Center on May 14, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Valentina weighed seven pounds and four ounces and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Victoria.
Karley Chacon and Mauricio Montalvo of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Estrella Leilany Montalvo at 6:40pm at Prowers Medical Center on May 30, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Estrella weighed seven pounds and two ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Itzelle, Fiza Chacon and Mia, Mateo Montalvo. Grandparents: Maria and Javier Chacon and Griselda Precicrio.
