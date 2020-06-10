Anna Lea Vagher…April 2, 1931 – June 10, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jun 10, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Bristol resident, Anna Lea Vagher, affectionately known as Ann, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado with Isaias Martinez of the Bristol Community Church officiating.
Per Ann’s request there will be no visitation.
Ann was born on April 2, 1931 at Holly, Colorado to John Marma and Lola Mae (Greene) Shields and passed away on June 10, 2020 at her home in Bristol with her family by her side at the age of 89.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin “Mick” Vagher, granddaughter, Trish Schomaker and her son-in-law, Robert Jensen.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Tanya Jensen of Granada, Jan (Bill) Larson of Pueblo, CO and Leann (Craig) Schomaker of Bristol; grandchildren, Amber (Chris) Furler, Brent Larson, Eric (Lindsey) Jensen, Ryan (Carrie) Jensen, Tracy Jensen and Cole Schomaker. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Tre, Austin, Shae, Tressa, Reyn, Lincoln, Landon, Pierson, Brylen, Ristyn, Blaze and Slade as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol/Granada Cemetery District either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
