Yard Sale Guidelines from Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin
Yard Sales create a very large risk for the spread of the virus in the Lamar community. As such, we ask that you please try to postpone your yard sales until later in the summer for safety.
If you choose to take the risk of holding a yard sale within the limits of the City of Lamar, now, or in the near future, we ask that you follow these simple guidelines:
- No more than 10 people on the property at all times.
- Wearing a Mask or a Face Covering is strongly recommended.
- Provide hand sanitizer to visitors and your helpers.
- Clean high contact surface areas and touched items or goods between customers.
- Create a flow with a one-way entrance and exit from your property.
- Touchless payment is recommended for payments.
- Wear gloves and change them between transactions if exchanging cash or check.
- Post signage notifying your visitors of the following:
– If you are sick or experiencing symptoms do not enter.
– Do not touch items or goods unless purchasing.
– Individuals and Family units must remain socially distanced (6 feet apart).
