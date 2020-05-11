Rogelio Hernandez…February 27, 1942 – May 9, 2020
Russ Baldwin | May 11, 2020 | Comments 0
A private graveside service for longtime Granada, Colorado, resident, Rogelio Hernandez will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Rogelio was born on February 27, 1942 at Barranco Azul, Chihuahua, Mexico to Erculana Hernandez and passed away on May 9, 2020 at the Denver Hospice at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his mother; grandchildren Jaquelin Corrozco and Angel Morales and his siblings, Artemio Hernandez, Oralia Renteria, Alicia Levario, Manuel Levario, Ruben Hernandez, Alvaro Levario and Rosa Rivera.
Rogelio is survived by his wife, Maria Hernandez of Dodge City, KS; children, Amavillia (Celestino) Orona of Borger, TX; Gloria (Porfillio) Orona of Borger, TX; Rogelio (Glory) Hernandez of Amarillo, TX; Pilar (Ramon) Chavez of Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico; Natalie (Orlando Ramos) Hernandez of Holly, CO; Velma (Mark) Casanova-Cooper of Hartman; Maria (Don Holbert) Casanova of David City, NE; James (Guadalupe) Casanova of Platte Center, NE and San Juanita Vorderstrasse of Lincoln, NE. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister, Elva Salinas of Mexico as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rogelio Hernandez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com. Services will be live-streamed on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00PM.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: