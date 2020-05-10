Prowers County Public Health and Environment–Prowers County Has A New Positive Case of COVID-19
Russ Baldwin | May 10, 2020 | Comments 0
Please note that this is a fluid and frequently changing situation! Your patience is appreciated.
Prowers County has a new confirmed positive case of COVID-19. This brings our total to 4 positive, 5 probable for a total of 9. The current positive is a young child and is recovering at home. Zero deaths and zero hospitalizations have occurred at this time.
Public health practitioners are investigating. It is unknown where the case was exposed.
Testing is available in our county and has expanded to test those with symptoms.
The symptoms to watch for include: cough, shortness of breath/trouble breathing or 2 of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
If you think that you are ill with COVID-19please isolate yourself and call your health care provider to seek testing. For more information about isolation see https://covid19.colorado.gov/isolation-and-quarantine or call us at719-336-8721 from Monday through Friday 8 to noon and 1 to 5pm. Please call your health care provider for further advice should you feel too ill to stay home. If you are emergently short of breath, losing consciousness, etc please call 911 or call ahead to seek care in the nearest emergency department.
