Nicky Rae Foster…September 14, 1951 – May 17, 2020
A private family memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Nicky Rae Foster will be held at a later date.
Per Nicky’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Nicky was born on September 14, 1951 at Golden, Colorado to William and Shirley (Milow) Millnes and passed away on May 17, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 68.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Nicky is survived by her husband, Ron Foster of the family home in Lamar, children, Shelly Wallace of Thornton, CO, Laura (Monty) Hinson of New Plymouth, ID and Meagan (Zach) McElvain of Brighton, CO; grandchildren, Breanna, Jacob, Joshua, Mikayla, Colton, Mason and Connor. She is also survived by her brothers, Rick, Coray, Casey, Jesse and Carey and her sisters, Toni and Tracey as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
