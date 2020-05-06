Mary Jane Kemp…July 7, 1930 – May 4, 2020
Russ Baldwin | May 06, 2020 | Comments 0
A private graveside service for longtime Lamar resident, Mary J. Kemp will be held at the Fairmount Cemetery with Cody Petersen officiating.
Mary was born on July 7, 1930 at Vega, Texas to Emory and Effie (Coats) Bales and passed away on May 4, 2020 at the Prairie Pines Assisted Living in Eads, Colorado at the age of 89.
She is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Kemp; her parents, daughter-in-law, Cindy Kemp, a brother Jim and a sister, Tommie.
Mary is survived by her children, John (Bonnie) Kemp of Lamar, Jim Kemp of Burlington, CO and Sheila Kemp of Denver, CO; eight grandchildren, Branden (Maribeth) Kemp, Ty (Tonya) Kemp, Jaedyn Kemp, Shasta (Mark) Brown, Chancy (Amber) Kemp, Jessie Briegel, Jamie Briegel and Travis Briegel. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Jordan (Miranda) Kemp, Tarin Kemp, Brittney Kemp, Logan Brown and Dru Brown; three great-great-grandchildren, Callum Kemp, Wallace Kemp, Porter Kemp and Luella Kemp; siblings as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prairie Pines Assisted Living and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com. Services for Mary will be live-streamed at 10:00am on Monday, May 11, 2020 on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
