Louis Ybarra…August 19, 1952 – May 13, 2020
A graveside celebration of life service for Slaton, TX resident, Louis Ybarra, will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday May 22, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar with Reverend Mariusz Wirkoski officiating.
Visitation for Louis will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Louis was born on August 19, 1952 in Taylor, TX to Selso Ybarra and Nieves Pachicano-Ybarra and departed this life on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at the UMC Health Systems in Lubbock, TX at the age of 67.
Louis was preceded in death by his father and by two sisters – Angela and Mary Ybarra.
Louis is survived by two sons – Anthony (Amanda) Kimble and Louis (Nicole) Kimble both of Lamar; by his mother – Nieves Ybarra of Brighton, CO; eight grandchildren; his siblings – Julian Ybarra; Jesse Ybarra; Joe Ybarra; David Ybarra; Johnny Ybarra; Anita (Carlos) Sierra; Esther Ybarra; and Margie (Russell) White; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives; and many friends to include his best friend Mary Ellen Kimble.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Louis Ybarra Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
