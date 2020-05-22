LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – APRIL 2020 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 3.86 billion pounds in April, down 15 percent from the 4.55 billion pounds produced in April 2019. Beef production, at 1.82 billion pounds, was 20 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.24 million head, down 21 percent from April 2019. The average live weight was up 24 pounds from the previous year, at 1,353 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.8 million pounds, 20 percent below April a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 33,300 head, down 22 percent from April 2019. The average live weight was up 9 pounds from last year, at 250 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.03 billion pounds, down 10 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.41 million head, down 11 percent from April 2019. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from the previous year, at 289 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.1 million pounds, was down 27 percent from April 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 180,900 head, 23 percent below last year. The average live weight was 123 pounds, down 6 pounds from April a year ago.
January to April 2020 commercial red meat production was 18.3 billion pounds, up 2 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was up 1 percent from last year, veal was down 10 percent, pork was up 4 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 12 percent.
