Lamar High School Class of 2020: Graduation Innovations
Russ Baldwin | May 19, 2020 | Comments 0
The coronavirus has altered how we go about our day and no less the graduation activities for the Lamar High School Class of 2020.
Realizing the traditional cap and gown procession was no longer viable, the students voted to hold a parade on Sunday, May 17th, which would follow some usual graduation activities including a photo session, receipt of diplomas and scholarship packets. However, due to social distancing guidelines, these were conducted in a line-up of cars at the school parking lot. At 2pm, cars were in alphabetical position to proceed with their graduation route through Lamar.
Lamar had 102 students graduate this year and 95 attended the parade. Some students chose not to participate in the parade and the Class of 2020 had three exchange students who graduated, but had to return home early due to the pandemic. This year’s salutatorian was Karina Cazares and the valedictorian was Allan Soto-Gonzalez. Head girl Jessica Emmons and head boy Alex Higbee also gave speeches. A picture station was set up at the high school for students and parents to get their photos taken before the parade which was broadcast over KVAY-FM.
During the parade, KVAY announced each graduate’s name, future plans, and scholarships in order of the parade. Pre-recorded speeches by the valedictorian, salutatorian, head boy and head girl were also broadcast.
The parade went north on 11th St. from the school parking lot and turned west on Yucca St., then north on 14th St. for several blocks. The motor-parade went east on Oak, to 6th St. and from there, south and then west on Park Street. The final stretch took the graduates south on 9th street with the parade concluding back on Savage Avenue. And from there, on into their futures.
