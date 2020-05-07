Frank Griego…February 5, 1938 – May 4, 2020
A Memorial Mass for Frank Griego will be scheduled at a later date. Per Frank’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public viewing.
Francisco “Frank” Griego passed away on May 4, 2020 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, CO at the age of 82. He was born on Feb. 5, 1938 in Sena, NM to Donato and Leonarda (Sena) Griego. When Frank was a child his family moved to Hartman, CO where he attended elementary school. He continued his education at Holly Jr./Sr. High School in Holly CO, where he received his high school diploma. After high school he entered the Army. Once out of the Army he met and married Patricia Vandine at St. Mary Catholic Church in Bristol, CO. They lived in Hartman where Frank worked at the Hay Mill for a few years. Then he started his career with Southeastern Colorado Co-Op managing the Bristol branch most of those years until he retired.
Frank’s younger years were filled with laughter, singing, and dancing with his siblings in the garage of his childhood home. After marriage he enjoyed taking camping trips with his family and fishing when he could. After long days at the Co-Op Frank worked on his garden in the evening and weekends. In his quiet time, he listened to Elvis and read or watch westerns. Frank loved time with his family and enjoyed many football games, holidays and family get-togethers filled with laughter.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Gloria Griego Holbert of Hartman, CO, Albina Griego Branine of Pueblo, CO, Ida Griego (Manuel) Gonzales of Granada, CO, and Virginia Griego Damron of Yelm, WA; children, Mary Kathy Griego of Hartman, CO, Gene (Cathy) Griego of Aurora, CO, Delores (Rudy Perales) Griego of Gonzales, TX, Rayes (Courtney) Griego of Syracuse, KS and Bernadita Griego of Granada, CO; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donato Griego and Leonarda Sena Griego; wife, Patricia Vandine Griego; daughter, Rose Mary Griego; brothers, Pula Griego, Ruben Griego, Eloy Griego, Johnny Griego; and sisters, Mary Ann Bernadette Griego, Lilia (Liria) Griego Winkler, and Mary Ann Griego Fair.
