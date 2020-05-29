David Upton…November 14, 1939 – May 26, 2020
Russ Baldwin | May 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Graveside Services for David Upton will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating.
David Lee Upton passed away on May 26, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas at the age of 80. He was born on November 14, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Harold and Helen (Woodard) Upton.
David is survived by his wife, Nina (Vocke) Upton of Amarillo, Texas; children, David Lee Upton Jr. (Carol Edwards), Lora Howell, and Karen Graham; step-son, Kevin Marsh; brother, James Upton; sisters, Sue Ogle, Pat Nay, and Marjorie Grau; six grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many other relatives and host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen Upton; brothers, Lloyd Upton and Tom Upton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
