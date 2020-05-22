Colorado Employment Situation April 2020
Nonfarm payroll jobs in Colorado declined by 323,500 from March to April to 2,473,400 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Government declined by 12,100 payroll jobs and the private sector lost 311,400. March estimates were revised down to 2,796,900, and the over the month change from February to March was a decrease of 16,500 rather than the originally estimated decrease of 3,900.
According to the survey of households, the unemployment rate increased six and one-tenth of a percentage point in April to 11.3 percent. This is the highest unemployment rate for Colorado since comparable records began in 1976. The prior record high was 8.9 percent (September to December 2010). Additionally, the previously reported March 2020 unemployment rate of 4.5 percent was revised up to 5.2 percent.
The number of people actively participating in the labor force in April decreased 67,400 over the month to 3,069,200 and the number of people reporting themselves as employed decreased 251,200 to 2,721,300. The larger decrease in total employment than in labor force caused the number of unemployed to increase 183,800 and the unemployment rate to increase to 11.3 percent.
The national unemployment rate increased ten and three-tenths of a percentage point in April to 14.7 percent. This is the highest unemployment rate for the U.S. since comparable records began in 1948. The previous record high was 10.8 percent (November to December 1982).
Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 32.7 to 32.8 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $30.35 to $31.98.
Significant over the month private sector declines occurred in leisure and hospitality (-148,100), education and health services (-43,800), trade, transportation, and utilities (-41,800), professional and business services (-28,500), other services (-19,800), construction (-12,700), manufacturing (-10,300), financial activities (-5,500), and mining and logging (-1,000). There were no significant over the month private sector job gains in April.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll jobs decreased 296,200, with a decline of 296,200 in the private sector and no change in government. The largest private sector job losses were in leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and trade, transportation, and utilities. There were no private sector over the year job gains.
Over the year, the unemployment rate is up eight and four-tenths of a percentage point from 2.9 percent. The number of Coloradans participating in the labor force decreased 58,100, total employment decreased 315,100 and the number of unemployed increased 257,000. The national unemployment rate increased from 3.6 percent in April 2019 to 14.7 percent in April 2020.
These are the unemployment percentage for counties in southeast Colorado:
|Labor Force
|April 2020
|Unemployed
|March 2020
|April 2019
|Unemployed
|
Baca
|1,840
|2.7
|50
|4.2
|1.6
|35
|Bent
|1,663
|5.1
|84
|5.9
|3.0
|
57
|
Cheyenne
|1,033
|2.4
|25
|3.5
|1.7
|19
|Crowley
|1,2274
|6.5
|83
|8.2
|4.3
|
64
|
Kiowa
|851
|.6
|22
|3.0
|1..6
|15
|Kit Carson
|3,704
|3.9
|143
|3.8
|1.5
|
64
|
Las Animas
|5,883
|10.5
|614
|7.6
|3.8
|249
|Otero
|7,289
|7.6
|553
|7.5
|4.0
|
336
|
Prowers
|5,536
|5.0
|277
|4.9
|2.5
|
157
