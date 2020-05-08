CDLE Over 41,000 Unemployment Claims Filed April 26-May 2

|
(Total includes both regular unemployment and federal benefit claims filed)
(DENVER) — Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced there were 28,164 initial regular unemployment claims and 13,149 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed the week ending May 2nd. Over the past seven weeks, a total of 419,547 claims (including PUA) have been filed.*
Claims by industry and benefits paid
Top 5 industries with highest claims:**
Accommodation and Food Services: 5,283
Retail Trade: 5,092
Healthcare and Social Service: 3,775
Administrative and Support and
Waste Management and Remediation Services:*** 1,907
Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 1,819
Benefits paid: Regular UI
Week ending May 2: $84.8 Million
Week ending April 25: $86.1 Million
Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million
Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million
Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million
Average 2020 weekly benefits paid for weeks prior: $8.7 Million
Benefits paid April 20 – May 2:
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
(gig workers/self employed) $65.6 Million
Pandemic Unemployment Compensation
($600/wk – paid on all regular UI and PUA) $407.3 Million
Recession comparison of regular UI benefits paid:
During the height of the Great Recession (2009-10), $19 million in regular UI benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. $102.8 million in benefits were paid out in May 2009, the previous highest monthly total on record. Approximately $315 in regular UI benefits were paid out in April 2020.
* Initial claims are those claims filed to establish benefit eligibility. Initial claims are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity. All applications filed are those applications for benefits filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and may not have been through various eligibility determination e.g. wage verification, etc.
** Most recent industry-level claims data is for the week ending April 18th.
*** Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services include temporary help services, telemarketing centers, janitorial and landscaping services, etc.