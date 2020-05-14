Anna B. Dodge…March 28, 1920 – May 12, 2020
Russ Baldwin | May 14, 2020 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime resident of Granada and Lamar, Colorado, Anna B. Dodge will be held at a later date. Per Anna’s request cremation will take place.
Anna was born on March 28, 1920, in Springfield, Colorado, to Homer Franklin and Cora Clarinda (Smith) Thompson and passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at the age of 100.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Dodge; her parents; siblings, Morgan (Ruby) Thompson, Grover (Joan) Thompson, and Faye (Bob) Hagaman;
Anna is survived by her daughter, Deanna Steward of Thornton, Colorado; grandchildren, William “Bill” (Tracie) Steward of Granada, and Anna Lynn Corbett of Thornton, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Amber (Shane) Shepard , Daniel (Stephanie) Krizek, Ashlee Warwick , Brandie (Jason) Miller, Cody James (Rachel) Steward, and Samantha Steward; Eleven great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: