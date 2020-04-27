UPDATED MEDIA RELEASE-FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
On April 27th, the Governor’s Order will change from Stay At Home to SAFER AT HOME Directive.
Per the Commissioners:
• All County Buildings will have limited access to the General Public through May 12th. Manner in which department business will be conducted is at the Department Head’s discretion. Please call the County Department for information. Contact information can be found on the County website www.prowerscounty.net or by calling the Admin Office 719-336-8025
• Prowers County Fairgrounds is closed to the public until May 12th
• Prowers Area Transit is closed to the general public other than SAGE deliveries until further notice
• The Lamar Senior Center is closed to the general public until further notice
• Big Timbers Museum will remain closed until further notice
• SAGE Services Meals may be picked up at the East door of the Sr. Center.
The Prowers County Commissioners are very concerned about the county economy and would like to see businesses forced to close during the Stay At Home Order to begin transitioning to opening back up under the direction of the County Public Health Department and State recommendations.
Important dates to know regarding the new SAFER AT HOME Order:
April 27
• Retail businesses can open for curbside delivery
• Real estate home showings can resume.
• Voluntary or elective medical, dental, and veterinary surgeries and procedures may resume if facilities are following required safety protocols.
May 1
• Retail businesses can phase-in a public opening if they are implementing best practices.
• Personal services can open if they are implementing best practices.
May 4
• Large workplaces at 50% of the in-person workforce, with symptoms and temperature checks as employees enter
Mid-May
•Gov. Polis said his goal for phased restaurant, bar and club reopening, under strict social distancing measures is “Mid-May,” and that “we will make adjustments in real-time based on the data and modeling.”
Please wear non-medical face coverings when not at home. We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the good of all citizens of Prowers County.
DATE: 4/27/2020
Contact: Prowers County Administration Office
301 S. Main Street, Ste. 215
Lamar, CO 81052
719 336-8025
