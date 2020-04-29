Southeast Health Group Prepares for Gradual Reopening
Russ Baldwin | Apr 29, 2020 | Comments 0
La Junta, April 27, 2020- In accordance with government regulations and guidance, as well as the local public health department, Southeast Health Group (SHG) has developed a plan to slowly reopen face-to-face services. Additional precautions will be put in place for the safety of all clients and staff members, as this gradual reintroduction begins.
“I am extremely impressed with how quickly our clients and providers adapted to virtual services,” Dr. JC Carrica, Chief Executive Officer said. “For those that prefer face-to-face sessions, we will begin scheduling limited on-site appointments. As elective surgeries start back up, our physical therapy will be geared up to help those clients as well. We will take every precaution we can to limit contact and exposure, as well as giving our staff time to disinfect our facilities regularly between appointments.”
Some of the other precautions SHG will take before allowing clients on-site include phone screenings to monitor symptoms, issuing properly-sanitized masks to patients upon entering the building, taking temperatures upon arrival, eliminating all waiting areas, and inserting glass between front desk staff members, installed by Morgan & Son’s glass in La Junta. Patient traffic will be staggered, and public entrance will be very restricted. All SHG staff working face-to-face with clients will also be masked, and hand sanitizer will be readily available in all buildings.
SHG is dedicated to serving the community as a safety net provider, and will continue to offer a majority of services virtually until otherwise advised by government officials. Technology is available to clients who do not have a cell phone of their own, and teletherapy treatment can be accessed through iPads issued by SHG.
Staff members unable to complete their regular duties at this time continue to volunteer in the community, wherever they can safely distance themselves or give their time virtually. Other staff members are using their time to make improvements around campus, such as re-staining baseboards and picnic tables, and assisting maintenance in raking leaves and trimming trees.
“I am very proud of the way our team came together though this time. Our team members were all more than happy to dedicate their time elsewhere, and our agency was able to show the stability we have built over the years, and we were able to avoid layoffs as a result,” Carrica said.
To schedule an appointment, or get more information about gradual reopening efforts, contact Southeast Health Group at 800-511-5446. More information can also be found on SHG social media sites, as well as southeasthealthgroup.org
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: