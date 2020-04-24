Ruth L. McKenney…July 1, 1919 – April 22, 2020
A private celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Ruth L. McKenney will be held at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. A public celebration of life for Ruth will be held at a later date.
Ruth was born on July 1, 1919 at Joy Coy, Colorado to Charles Clinton and Arbie (LaRue) Ely and passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital in Eads, Colorado at the age of 100.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy McKenney; infant twins, Charles Kent and Carol Ann; her parents and her sisters, Berniece Evans and Gladys Mae Brown.
Ruth is survived by her God-daughter, Sally Murphy of Lamar as well as a host of friends that were thought of as family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital and/or the Lamar Community College Foundation in Ruth’s memory to assist a worthy student to further their education either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Services for Ruth will be live-streamed on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook Page at 10:00AM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
