Prowers County Has First Case of COVID-19
Russ Baldwin | Apr 09, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County Public Health and Environment
Please note that this is a fluid and frequently changing situation!
Your patience is appreciated. Prowers County has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
• Public health practitioners are investigating.
• The person has been in isolation since testing was obtained and close contacts have been notified and quarantined.
• Testing is going on in our county, yet is currently prioritized to healthcare workers and first responders.
• Testing supplies have been requested by multiple entities in our county.
• If you think that you are ill with COVID-19 please isolate yourself. For more information about isolation see https://covid19.colorado.gov/isolation-and-quarantine or call us at 719-336-8721.
Please call your healthcare provider for further advice should you feel too ill to stay home. If you are emergently short of breath, losing consciousness, etc please call 911 or call ahead to seek care in the nearest emergency department.
Prowers County Public Health and Environment is working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to continue to protect the health of those in our county. County and other local officials advise our communities to stay informed, take simple disease prevention measures, and
prepare.
• Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes. Wear a face covering anytime you leave home.
• Adhere to the Stay at Home orders and only leave home when absolutely necessary.
• Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. Have other friends or family leave necessities on your doorstep.
• This is a good time to review your family’s plan for emergencies. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
• Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about COVID-2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), and more.
• Please visit covid19.colorado.gov and the Prowers County Public Health and Environment Facebook page for the most up to date information.
• If phone call volume dictates, we will open our Department Operation Center (DOC) and will send out a press release at that time.
We will continue to update positive cases as they are resulted.
