Pauline Hernandez…June 22, 1926 – April 16, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Apr 17, 2020 | Comments 0
A private family graveside service for longtime Lamar resident, Pauline Hernandez will be held at a later date.
Per Pauline’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Pauline was born on June 22, 1926 in Holly, CO to Ramon Terronez and Juanita Romero-Terronez and departed this life on Thursday April 16, 2020 at the Lamar Estates at the age of 93.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents by her husband – Bonifacio Hernandez; one daughter – Francis; and by her sisters – Phyllis; Jessie; Pasqualla; and Vicky.
Pauline is survived by her children – Richard Hernandez of Lamar; Juanita (Frank) Godinez of Lamar; Bonifacio (Pauline) Hernandez, Jr. of Loveland, CO; Anita Hernandez of Denver, CO; Rosie Barron and John Ray Hernandez both of Lamar; by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as by her siblings – John; Lupe; Geneva; Betty; Margaret and Barbara also surviving are numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Services for Pauline Hernandez are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: