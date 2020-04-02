Letter to the Editor: Lamar Area Hospice
Russ Baldwin | Apr 02, 2020 | Comments 0
In light of the current and rapidly evolving circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Lamar Area Hospice Fundraising Committee and the Lamar Area Hospice Board of Directors have made the decision to suspend all fundraising for the remainder of 2020.
We know many of our fellow citizens are suffering financially, as well as emotionally, and we feel our focus during these unsettling and unpredictable times should be on them. The communities we live in and serve mean everything to us! Our people are at the heart of everything we do and our thoughts and prayers go with them as we navigate the unprecedented and uncertain months ahead.
This is what we know to be true; challenging times are not new to this area. We are a strong and resilient people that come together in difficult times. Our last point is particularly important; please support our community business partners who are always so generous in their support of our local charities, schools and special events. Thank you in advance for all that you do and will do to strengthen our communities and improve our little part of the world.
Rose Ann Yates, Chairman Lamar Area Hospice Fundraising Committee
Deb Pelley, Executive Director, Lamar Area Hospice
Lamar Area Hospice Board of Directors
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: