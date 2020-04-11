Ileta Faye (Sterrett) Pierson…October 12, 1930 – April 10, 2020
A private family graveside service for longtime Lamar resident, Ileta Faye (Sterrett) Pierson will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Pastor Kristina Walker of the Lamar United Methodist Church officiating. A public service will be held at a later date.
Ileta was born on October 12, 1930 at Lamar, Colorado to Selby Norman and Olive Mary (Carver) Sterrett and passed away on April 10, 2020 at the Walsh Healthcare Facility with her family by her side at the age of 89.
Ileta attended Lamar Union High School and graduated in 1948. She was united in marriage to Paul Eugene Pierson on March 20, 1949 at the First Methodist Church in Lamar. Six children were born to this union, Kay Lynn, Carol Anne, Paul “Doug”, Randal, Gary and Victor. Ileta was a stay at home mom until her children were all in school. She worked at Lamar Jr. High School as the attendance secretary and the Production Credit Association of La Junta. Her favorite vocation was her travel agency, Arvada Plaza Travel, where she was able to enjoy traveling worldwide and also leading many tours.
She was baptized as a child in the Wiley United Methodist Church and was a lifelong Methodist. Ileta was currently a member of the Lamar United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women and was a past member of the Alta Vista Club and Club Musical, where she enjoyed participating in the many musical programs. Her talented musical skills were enjoyed not only by her family but shared with church congregations as a vocalist, pianist and organist. She was also a member of the Lamar Zonta Club.
Ileta was an avid sports fan who loved to watch the Denver Broncos and Lamar Savages games. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren in their many sporting events and school activities.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Pierson; one son, Paul Douglas Pierson and her parents.
Ileta is survived by her daughters, Kay Lynn (Fred) Hefley of Walsh, CO and Carol Anne Grasmick of Lamar; sons, Randal (Susan) Pierson of Olathe, KS; Gary (Shelly) Pierson and Victor Pierson all of Gunnison, CO; daughter-in-law, Patricia Pierson, grandchildren, Cheryl (Mike) Stanley, Bryan (Michelle) Weimer, Angela (Dan) Boschen, Kevin (Christy) Hefley, Keith (Amber) Hefley, Nicole Lyn (Thom) Hartman, Christopher (Sammie) Grasmick, Evan Pierson, Corbin Pierson, Lily Pierson, Jack Pierson, Nattiel (BJ) Fontaine, Ericka (Alex) Aguilera and Kaden Pierson and great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Bennett Murphy; RoseLynn and Pierson Weimer; Emily and Kyle Boschen; Madison and Lela Hefley; Emma and Frankie Hefley; Thomas and Nolan Hartman; Liam and Logan Grasmick; Sawyer Aguilera and baby girl Fontaine on the way. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Ruth Sterrett of South Dakota, Marilyn Pierson of Lamar and Virginia Brase of Las Animas as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walsh Healthcare Center either direct at P.O. Box 206, Walsh, CO 81090 or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
