Guidance for Curbside Delivery

Guidance for Non-Critical Businesses to offer curbside delivery of products. Specifically:
❑ On-site staffing of Non-Critical Businesses is limited to the minimum number of employees necessary to fill and process orders and to provide curbside delivery, in addition to Minimum
Basic Operations.
❑ In no event shall the number of employees permitted at the physical location of a Non-Critical Business exceed the number permitted by any existing or future state order.
❑ Employees of Non-Critical Businesses who are able to work remotely must continue to work remotely.
❑ Members of the public may not enter the Non-Critical Business’ physical location.
Additional Required Actions for Curbside Delivery:
❑ Require employees to stay home when showing any symptoms or signs of sickness.
❑ Develop curbside delivery processes that do not require employees to touch high-touch surfaces of customers’ vehicles, such as door handles, trunk latches, etc.
❑ Clearly communicate curbside instructions to customers. Let customers know the requirements and process for curbside delivery including where staff will meet customers for curbside delivery, outlining whether staff will place purchases in customers’ vehicles or require customers to pick up purchases from a staging area.
❑ Establish designated pick-up zone/staging area outside for contactless pick up and transfer of goods.
❑ Practice physical distancing throughout the curbside delivery process, maintaining six-foot distance between individuals to the maximum extent possible.
❑ All employees who work in close proximity to other employees or with the public shall wear a medical or non-medical face covering to help prevent the spread of disease. Employers should make every effort to provide their workforce with medical or non-medical face coverings.
❑ Encourage or require customers to wear face coverings when picking up their orders.
❑ Disinfect common touch surfaces regularly (pens, door handles and touch screens).
❑ Provide access for employees to soap and water for handwashing or hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
❑ Encourage frequent breaks to wash hands. Employees should be allowed to access hand washing stations and/or hand sanitizer between every curbside transaction.
❑ Provide contactless payment systems or if exchanging paper/coin money:
❑ Do not touch your face afterward.
❑ Ask customers to place cash on a tray rather than directly into your hand.
❑ Sanitize payment systems and trays after each customer.
Recommended Best Practices:
❑ Conduct daily temperature checks and monitor symptoms in employees, logging all results. Refer symptomatic employees to the CDPHE Symptom Tracker.
❑ Provide staff with gloves, if they are handling goods &/or money for customers.
❑ If possible, avoid crowding by scheduling appointments to stagger customer flow.
❑ Encourage customers to call when they arrive and remain in their vehicles until their pickup order is ready.
❑ Send text alerts or call when purchases are ready for pickup.
❑ If customers are standing in line, staff should mark the ground and/or place signs to encourage 6-foot physical distancing.
❑ If employees will place purchases in customers’ vehicles, they should ask the customer where they would like the purchases placed into the vehicle upon arrival and place purchases in unoccupied areas of the vehicle (e.g. trunk, passenger seat). Attempt not to lean into vehicles.
❑ Minimize contact with touch surfaces (car door handles, common pens, and doorknobs) and encourage customers to open and close their own doors.
❑ Share how you are keeping customers and employees safe. During the pandemic, show how you are protecting the items that your customers order and keeping your employees safe. Describe your sanitation measures and protective steps
