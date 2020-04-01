GRAIN STOCKS – MARCH 1, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Apr 01, 2020 | Comments 0
COLORADO
All corn stocks in Colorado on March 1, 2020 were 68.95 million bushels, down 7 percent from March 1, 2019, according to the March 1 Agricultural Survey and March Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
All corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 36.00 million bushels, down 10 percent from a year ago. All corn stored off farms amounted to 32.95 million bushels, down 3 percent from a year ago.
Off-farm oat stocks in Colorado were estimated at 38,000 bushels, down 30 percent from last year. Off-farm sorghum stocks totaled 3.98 million bushels on March 1, 2020.
All wheat stocks in Colorado on March 1, 2020 were 39.79 million bushels, down 11 percent from March 1, 2019. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 12.00 million bushels, unchanged from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 27.79 million bushels, down 15 percent from a year ago. Off-farm barley stocks totaled 5.49 million bushels, down 11 percent from last year.
Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: