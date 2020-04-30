COVID-19 Community Test Site
Russ Baldwin | Apr 30, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County Public Health and Environment (PCPHE) is proud to partner with High Plains Community Health Center (HPCHC) and Prowers Medical Center to provide a COVID-19 community testing site to expand community testing in our area.
A person should call their PCP if they have these symptoms:
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of these symptoms:
• Fever
• Chills
• Repeated shaking with chills
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Sore throat
• New loss of taste or smell
The testing will be done at HPCHC in a drive thru setting from 8 to 9am Monday through Friday. An order from the person’s primary care provider (PCP) must have been sent in advance and the person will be scheduled to enhance efficiency. Please call PCPHE with questions: 719-336-8721 from 8 to noon and 1-5pm Monday through Friday for questions about the testing process. For an order to be tested call the primary care provider.
