BoCC Recognizes Prowers Aggregate for Donation
Russ Baldwin | Apr 29, 2020 | Comments 0
We would like to say Thank You to Prowers Aggregate Operators, LLC for continued support to our County through your efforts of commitment of $100,000 to the SE COVID-19 Business Support Fund.
We appreciate your commitment to our communities and support of our economy. The Prowers County Commissioners have enjoyed working with your company and look forward to the continued partnership.
PROWERS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Wendy Buxton-Andrade, Thomas Grasmick, and Ron Cook
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
